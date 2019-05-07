scorecardresearch
JENEÉ OSTERHELDT | Commentary

She ordered an Uber. What she got was a stalker

By Jeneé Osterheldt Globe Staff,May 7, 2019, 12:00 p.m.
(stock.adobe)

She usually would have walked from her house to the Prudential Center.

But it was raining. So she called an Uber. On the way to the car, she tripped over her feet.

The driver hopped out of the Lexus RX to make sure she was all right. Old enough to be her dad, he seemed nice enough. You know, not like that Uber driver arrested for allegedly raping his passenger on Storrow Drive in March.