Boston man arraigned after tackling woman near Park Street Station

A Boston man was arraigned Friday on an assault charge after he allegedly wrapped his arms around a woman, lifted her up, and tackled her to the ground near the MBTA’s Park Street Station in an unprovoked attack overnight, authorities say.
A Transit Police officer at the entrance to the train station observed Loudon Fruth, 27, around 12:40 a.m. apparently instigating an argument with a group of individuals before the incident, Transit Police said in a statement.
“Fruth landed on top of the victim causing her impact to be more substantial,” according to the statement. “Fruth then stood up and began to chase after others in the group. The officer intercepted Fruth and placed him into custody.”
Advertisement
The woman, who was not identified, told Transit Police she and her group of friends did not know Fruth and said the attack was unprovoked, according to the statement.
She received a minor injury, said Richard Sullivan, a Transit Police spokesman.
Fruth was arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bail was set at $1,500 with conditions for Fruth to not have any contact and to stay away from the victim and witnesses, remain alcohol free, and be subjected to random screens, according to Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
Alejandro Serrano can be reached at alejandro.serrano@globe.com.