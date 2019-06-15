Missing hiker found safe in New Hampshire

A 76-year-old woman was found safe Saturday afternoon, hours after she went missing while hiking on a South Moat Trail in Albany, N.H., officials said.

Saranne Taylor, of Bethel Maine, was hiking with her friend when she fell behind at about 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release.

Taylor’s friend, Betsey Cooper, 60, also of Bethel, went back to look for her, but was unable to find her.