Missing hiker found safe in New Hampshire
A 76-year-old woman was found safe Saturday afternoon, hours after she went missing while hiking on a South Moat Trail in Albany, N.H., officials said.
Saranne Taylor, of Bethel Maine, was hiking with her friend when she fell behind at about 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release.
Taylor’s friend, Betsey Cooper, 60, also of Bethel, went back to look for her, but was unable to find her.
Rescue crews were summoned, but Taylor was found by her husband, Peter, before the crews arrived, the release said.
“She had lost the trail for a period of time but was able to regain it and was on her way out when she was located,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.
Advertisement
Taylor walked back with rescuers and was back at trailhead by 6 p.m., according to the release.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com