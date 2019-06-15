Red Line commuters no longer have to switch at JFK/UMass for Braintree service, MBTA says
Red Line commuters, behold: you will no longer have to switch at the JFK/UMass Station for service to Braintree starting Sunday morning, the MBTA announced late Saturday night.
Passengers initially had to switch at the JFK/UMass Station for service on the Quincy-Braintree branch following a derailment Tuesday, which left service affected for days. Those who wanted to curb train delays from the derailment day-of faced ride-hail price surges upwards of $100, the Globe reported.
MBTA officials announced earlier this week that they hoped to know by the end of the weekend whether direct service to Braintree could be restored, the Globe reported.
The restored Braintree service took effect at the start of service Sunday, the MBTA said.
Beginning at the start of service Sunday: Braintree branch service restored.— MBTA (@MBTA) June 16, 2019
