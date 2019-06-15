scorecardresearch

Water main break closes part of Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated June 15, 2019, 11:22 p.m.

A major water main break on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester left the busy roadway flooded Saturday evening, officials said.

A 12-inch diameter pipe broke just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Gallivan Boulevard at Hallet Street in Dorchester, according to Boston Water and Sewer Commission spokeswoman Janet Taylor.

Crews were still on the scene around 9 p.m. trying to repair the break.

Twenty-two homes and two condos were without water, BWSC tweeted.

The break disrupted traffic in the area, officials said.

Some lanes on Gallivan Boulevard at Hallet Street were re-opened following the break. Traffic was diverted from Hallet to Hill Top Street, State Police tweeted.

Residents may experience discolored water for a short time due to the repairs, but it is safe to drink, BWSC tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.