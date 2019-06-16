Daughter arrested in connection with mother’s death in N.H.

Authorities have arrested the daughter of a 72-year-old woman found dead Friday in her Goffstown, N.H., home, officials announced Sunday evening.

Jennifer Clow, 49, was arrested in Naples, Fla., and is facing charges of knowing and reckless second-degree murder for causing the death of her mother, Sally A. Miller, according to a statement from the New Hampshire deputy attorney general’s office.

Miller’s body was found in her home by Goffstown police officers who were performing a welfare check, officials said. An autopsy later concluded that a single gunshot wound killed her, officials said.