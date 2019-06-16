Dorchester water main break repaired
A water main break in Dorchester that flooded a busy roadway Saturday night was repaired Sunday morning, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.
Repairs on the 12-inch wide pipe, which broke just before 8 p.m. on Gallivan Boulevard at Hallet Street, were completed Sunday, the department said on Twitter at 7:51 a.m. Crews remained on the scene for cleanup and paving.
The break had temporarily caused 22 homes and two condos to be without without water and flooding and repair work disrupted traffic, the department said.
