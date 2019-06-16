Father’s Day walkers hope to be ‘an inspiration’ to their children

“It’s important for my sons to see me doing this stuff,” said Facey, who brought Elijah and his older brother, 6-year-old Zemari to the Father’s Day Unity Walk. “Even if I didn’t have the energy to get up this morning, for them to see a bunch of positive men — walking around with their children, wanting to be here — is something that inspires me. And that’s what I want to be for my children, an inspiration.”

Three-year-old Elijah was toddling down the street near Grove Hall Sunday morning when he tripped and fell. But before the boy could start crying, his father, 35-year-old Rashawn Facey, swooped in, picked him up, and lifted him onto his shoulders.

Rashawn Facey (center) of Dorchester carried his son, Elijah, 3, on his shoulders as he snapped a selfie with his other son, Zemari, 6.

Advertisement

A few dozen people, most of them men, gathered in Franklin Park and marched about 3 miles around the Grove Hall to celebrate fatherhood and encourage peace.

Just hours before the walk began, a man was shot and killed on a street at the other end of Franklin Park, about a mile away. And before walkers embarked on their route, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh told them to remember that the city still has work to do.

“Every time that we come back to this podium, hopefully I can say the [homicide] number is going down, going down, going down,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he saw the walk as an opportunity to build a stronger community.

It was an extension, he said, of “the work we do every day in reducing the violence and really creating positive role models for kids.”

“You don’t have to be, per se, a father, but you can be here today and be that role model,” Walsh said.

Derek Hayes (second from left) placed his arms around his sons and their friend. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Ronald Odom Sr., 61, a pastor at True Vine Church in Dorchester, said he was encouraged to see the celebration of fatherhood. His 13-year-old son Steven P. Odom was shot and killed coming home from a basketball game in 2007.

Advertisement

“These are brothers, fathers, men, people of color, men of color, who can come together on a positive note,” Odom said.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said he wanted to negate stereotypes about fatherhood.

“What this walk is about is unity, for the mothers and fathers, for the mothers that act in capacity of fathers as well,” Gross said. “But we do want to break that negative, stereotypical view and perception that fathers in the inner city don’t care about their kids. That is absolutely false.”

A few dozen people, most of them men, gathered in Franklin Park and marched about 3 miles around the Grove Hall to celebrate fatherhood and encourage peace. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Abrigal Forrester, 48, wore a navy blue hoodie for the occasion bearing the words “I have two titles: Dad and stepdad, and I rock them both.”

Forrester, executive director of the Center for Teen Empowerment, is a father to five children, the oldest a 27-year-old woman and the youngest a 5-year-old boy. Forrester walked with his wife, Kamilah Drummond-Forrester, and live-streamed the march on his Facebook page, joining other walkers as they sang Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me.”

Ronald Odom (center) sang "Lean On Me" during the walk. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

“Mothers are the greatest gift to children, and fathers are the bow that makes the arms they wrap around them complete,” Forrester said. “Being a true dad is work, and if you have truly embraced what it means to sacrifice, to commit to fatherhood, then you deserve to celebrate today.”

Facey and his two sons rounded the last corner of the walk, back to El Parquecito de la Hermandad on the northwestern edge of Franklin Park. Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” was playing, and volunteers were waiting with hot dogs.

Advertisement

The boys got plastic Boston Police Department badges pinned to their T-shirts, and goody bags with candy from volunteers.

Facey said he hoped that Zemari and Elijah remember they can turn to him for support.

“I hope that they realize that they’re not alone, that some of the trials and tribulations that we face, and struggle with as men — that there’s always support,” Facey said.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com.