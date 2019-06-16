Investigators seek cause of 9-alarm Dorchester blaze

But he also saw a “horrific scene of smoke everywhere and multiple fires from multiples houses.”

“The only thing I was worried about was coming home and finding my grandmother,” said Nguyen, 28. He rushed home and found her safe, as well as his dog and cat.

Mikey Nguyen had one thing on his mind after his sister called him at work on Saturday to tell him their home was on fire.

He and his family were among at least 14 people displaced after a nine-alarm fire that started at a vacant house undergoing renovations at 39 Old Morton St. in Dorchester. The fire spread, destroying three homes and severely damaging five others on Saturday. Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins said Sunday that the total number of people affected by the fire is still being determined, but that 14 had received assistance from the Red Cross and other groups to find housing.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators will need a few days to conduct interviews, review video surveillance, and answer questions, such as whether the homes had functioning smoke detectors, Alkins said.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, hotspots from the fire had been put out and firefighters were able to complete their work and clear the scene.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but seven firefighters and two civilians were sent to area hospitals for treatment of problems including dehydration, sprains, cuts, and smoke inhalation.

Alkins said the close proximity of the homes and the wind, which helped carry embers to adjacent buildings, contributed to the quick spread of the fire. The blaze was also especially difficult to manage because it spread to another street.

The exact cost of the damage is unknown but the Boston Fire Department has estimated it to be millions of dollars.

About 150 firefighters battled the blaze. Except for another nine-alarm fire in East Boston in March, Alkins said officials haven’t employed nine alarms — the highest number possible — in a couple of years.

Maureen Sousa , 82, whose home was destroyed in the fire, first saw flames as she was returning from church around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

“When I came around the corner I saw the fire,” she said. “And then I heard a big boom. And that was it.”

Her son, Mike Sousa, stood outside his childhood home Sunday morning, waiting for his mother to arrive when he met two friends from his old neighborhood. They had come to see the wreckage on the street where they used to play street hockey and football in the summers.

It was anguishing seeing his childhood home destroyed, but the pain cut deeper than that.

“It’s the whole neighborhood,” said Sousa. “It’s unbelievable. You think of the memories.”

Jack Freeman, Sousa’s childhood friend, said it was “devastating” to see the Lower Mills neighborhood ravaged by the fire.

“I saw it last night on the news and was just in tears,” he said.

Sousa, Freeman, and another old friend, Jim Pinkham , stood next to police caution tape, with the charred homes behind them, reminiscing about their childhoods.

“In the face of tragedy, we still stick together,” Sousa said. “That’s what this neighborhood was like.”

The neighborhood closeness that Sousa recollects has not been lost.

When Nguyen rushed home to look for his grandmother, he saw a stranger taking care of her.

“Some lady I didn’t even know was helping my grandma,” Nguyen said. “So bless her. Thank you so much for that.”

