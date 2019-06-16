Police investigate fatal shooting overnight near Franklin Park in Dorchester
Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning near Franklin Park in Dorchester.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 6 Michigan Ave. in Dorchester at about 1:18 a.m. Sunday and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Boston police encourage anyone with information to contact homicide detectives by calling 617-343-4470.
Members of the community can also call in anonymous tips.
“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” police wrote in a statement Sunday. “
