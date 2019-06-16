Man killed in New Hampshire police-involved shooting
A man died after being shot by police in Belmont, N.H., Saturday night, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
No officers were injured in the shooting, which took place at about 11:40 p.m. on South Road, according to a statement from Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.
It was not immediately clear if the victim, who was identified in the statement only as an “adult male” who “died during the incident,” was killed by the shot or shots fired.
No further information was immediately available Sunday morning. The incident is under investigation by the New Hampshire State Police and attorney general, according to the statement.
Belmont, N.H., is a small town north of Concord with a population of about 7,300 and a 20-member police department, according to the town’s website.
