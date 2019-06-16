Mariyah likes to stay busy with arts and crafts, dance

Those who know Mariyah best say she is helpful and likes to stay busy. She also has strong communication skills and is able to pick up on a great deal of information from her surroundings.

Mariyah has a wide variety of interests which include arts and crafts projects, dance classes, puzzles, and reading. In school she is very social and has made quite a few friends.

Mariyah is legally freed for adoption and would do well in a one- or two-parent family. If there are other children in the home, it is recommended that they are high school age or older. Mariyah would do best in a home where there is previous parenting experience. The placement should also have a predictable and consistent schedule for Mariyah but also maintain flexibility. Interested families should be open to maintaining visits and contact with Mariyah’s birth parents and siblings.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Advertisement

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”