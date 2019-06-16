‘I’ve really hated today’: Rob Delaney posts heartbreaking tweet about Father’s Day after the loss of his son

Thinking of other bereaved dads today. I’ve really hated today. It’s been excruciating to be honest. I look forward to tomorrow.

The Father’s Day posts were all but unavoidable Sunday, but the celebration of paternity can be painful to some, as comedian Rob Delaney pointed out on Twitter.

Delaney’s son, Henry, died in 2018 at the age of 2 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016.

Delaney has written about raising, loving, and mourning a sick child and has received a flood of support in response.

Sunday was no different, as celebrities, fans, and other bereaving parents responded to Delaney’s heartbreaking tweet with support.

“My 13yo is under hospice care because of a brain tumor. I cried for hours on Mothers Day because I know she won’t be here for the next one. Sending you love,” one woman tweeted.

“I send you all my love xx,” Delaney responded.

Delaney said in an interview earlier this year with Vulture that he thinks about Henry every day.

“I’ll have a memory and start to cry sometimes,” Delaney told Vulture. “He’s absolutely still my son, and he commands a big percentage of my attention each day. So I just try to not resist that or hate it or fear it. He’s my son. I loved him when he was alive. I still love him and talk to him and think about him every day.”

He also told Vulture that he writes about Henry to help others get through similar situations: “Grieving people aren’t lepers. They don’t need to be handled with kid gloves. They know what happened. Just acknowledge it, you know?”

Delaney co-stars on the Amazon series “Catastrophe” where he plays (spoiler alert) a father with an alcohol addiction.

Like his character, Delaney has also struggled with an alcohol addiction but has publicly maintained sobriety.

“I have known a few fathers from meetings who have made it through without using, and that to me seems like the absolute apex of Grace,” Dax Shepard, an actor and vocal recovering alcoholic, tweeted in response to Delaney’s Father’s Day post.

Delaney and his wife, Leah, have three other children. Their youngest son was born just seven months after Henry’s death.

Maddie Kilgannon can be reached at maddie.kilgannon@globe.com.