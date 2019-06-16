What will the MFA’s woes mean for Juneteenth?

A month after a group of students from the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy in Dorchester were subjected to racist comments and close monitoring on a field trip to the museum, the MFA feels like a somewhat awkward space for a multicultural celebration. Multiple investigations of that disturbing incident are being conducted, including one by Attorney General Maura Healey and another, commissioned by the MFA, by former attorney general Scott Harshbarger.

This year’s event, scheduled for Wednesday night, now looms as a litmus test, for both the museum and the city.

For seven years, the “Juneteenth” celebration at the Museum of Fine Arts has been the friendliest of takeovers, a night when one of the city’s most elegant spaces becomes home to a joyous celebration of African-American liberation.

And Juneteenth is nearly upon us.

“Juneteenth” itself observes the date — June 19, 1865 — when enslaved people in Texas received word from a Union Army officer that they were free — more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. It began to be widely celebrated in African-American communities in the 1980s.

The MFA’s Juneteenth celebration began in 2012 when a local artist, James Pierre, suggested to activist friends that they formulate a way to bring more diversity into the halls of the MFA. Malia Lazu, founder of the Urban Labs, eagerly took the suggestion and ran with it, and the museum agreed to a partnership.

The MFA’s celebration has grown into an event that draws roughly 5,000 patrons a year. It’s a unique night for an institution whose patrons are 78 percent white, according to figures provided by the MFA.

“I think the MFA is one of the most beautiful spaces we have, as far as high culture,” Lazu said. “The idea of having such a beautiful room filled with beautiful diversity was a night I wanted. I wanted a night to get dressed, look cute, and have it be all about my culture.”

But as soon as controversy struck last month, there were whispers about what it would mean for the Juneteenth event. Would black people still feel comfortable going? It’s an important question in a city that grapples, daily, with the issue of diversity in its most cherished public spaces.

The Globe’s Spotlight Team’s 2017 series on race in Boston highlighted the paucity of people of color in the city’s landmark public spaces, the MFA among them. Black professionals who were interviewed spoke poignantly about their sense of isolation in a city that often feels profoundly segregated — just the feeling that inspired “Juneteenth” in the first place. (I contributed to the Globe series.)

So now what?

An MFA official said she hopes the event will go off as smoothly as ever. Makeeba McCreary, the MFA’s chief of learning and community engagement, said a loss of community support would be unfortunate.

“I can’t conceive of a space needing to be infused with this kind of energy and the energy choosing just to not show up,” she said.

She acknowledged that the past month has been a trial for the MFA, suddenly branded as unwelcoming at best and racist at worst. But she said museum leaders are committed to learning from the experience.

“I’m heartbroken that it comes at the expense of young people having an experience they should not have anywhere in this city,” McCreary said. “But I know they have been incredibly courageous, and I’m committed to being part of the solution.”

This year, Juneteenth faces competition. The National Center for Afro-American Artists, based in Roxbury and overseen by community legend Barry Gaither, is holding its celebration of the holiday on the same day. That offers a perfectly valid alternative to those who might not be ready to embrace the MFA.

One local networker, Sheena Collier, has spearheaded multiple events to draw people of color to the MFA, including one just days before the ill-fated visit by the Dorchester students. She said she’s undecided about going to Juneteenth this year, or whether to go to the NCAAA event instead.

“It comes down to a decision black people are often asked to make, about supporting spaces where we may not feel comfortable versus creating our own spaces,” Collier said.

McCreary argues that there’s room for multiple celebrations.

“There’s been this narrative that one or two events are on the same evening and there’s been this notion that people should choose where they want to celebrate Juneteenth,” McCreary said. “There are probably 15 events, and I think people should go to many.”

I believe that the MFA’s Juneteenth celebration has made an important statement about the urgent need for real inclusion in this city. Staying away from the MFA does little to address the real issue. The way to force the MFA to treat people of color appropriately is to show up and demand to be treated the way they treat everyone else who walks through those fancy, sometimes forbidding doors.

This isn’t just about one night, or one museum. It’s about building a city — finally — where inclusion is more than a buzzword. Juneteenth has been part of that and should continue to be.

