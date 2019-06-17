scorecardresearch

Child struck by vehicle in Dorchester

By Danny McDonald Globe Staff,June 17, 2019, 2 hours ago

A child was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Monday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to the area of 35 Mount Ida Road about 8:35 p.m., said Boston police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman. The child was alert and conscious at the scene, and the injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening, Kenneally said.

The age and gender of the child was not immediately available Monday night.

