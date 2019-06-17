Child struck by vehicle in Dorchester
A child was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Monday night, according to authorities.
Police responded to the area of 35 Mount Ida Road about 8:35 p.m., said Boston police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman. The child was alert and conscious at the scene, and the injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening, Kenneally said.
The age and gender of the child was not immediately available Monday night.
