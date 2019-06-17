Dorchester teenager arrested with loaded firearm after traffic stop, police say
A Dorchester teenager was arrested early Monday morning after officers pulled over a car and found the passenger with a loaded gun, officials said.
Jaquoiri Washington, 19, was arrested around 1:11 a.m. near 30 Gayland St. after a car he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic infraction and officers found a loaded gun in Washington’s seat, said Boston police Officer Kim Tavares.
Officers seized the loaded .380 Cobra handgun and arrested Washington for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.
Sabrina Schnur can be reached at sabrina.schnur@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.
Advertisement