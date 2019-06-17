N.H. man killed in officer-involved shooting

New Hampshire authorities on Monday identified a man killed in a police-involved shooting Saturday night in Belmont, N.H.

The victim was identified as Michael Sheehan II, 45, of Northfield, N.H., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement. The officer or officers who shot Sheehan were not identified.

An autopsy performed Sunday determined that the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds into his torso, and the manner of death was homicide, prosecutors said.