Seven parson terriers rescued from deplorable conditions in N.J., being cared for by MSPCA-Angell

The dogs experienced little to no human interaction before being rescued, he said.

“They have been through a lot,” Rob Halpin, a spokesman for the MSPCA-Angell, said in a phone interview.

Seven parson terriers rescued Friday from deplorable conditions on a New Jersey farm are being cared for by MSPCA-Angell adoption centers in Centerville and Methuen, officials said Monday.

Although the terriers are shy and nervous around new people, they are adjusting well to human interaction and are not showing signs of food and resource guarding, Halpin said.

“They’re fine being handled,” he said.

Halpin also said they’re generally healthy, but they suffer from scalding on their legs, will need dental work, and some have eye and ear infections.

An MSPCA staffer held one of the rescued dogs before she was sent to Massachusetts. (MSPCA-Angell)

The terriers, six of which are female and one of which is male, are believed to be between 2 and 9 years old, according to a statement by the MSPCA-Angell.

They were rescued Friday in a rescue operation that resulted in nearly 200 dogs being saved from the Rocky Ridge Russells kennel in Stockton, N.J., the statement said. The other 188 are being cared for by other animal shelters.

Since arriving in Massachusetts, the dogs’ days have been “regular, safe, and comfortable,” Halpin said. They are being kept in quarantine, per state law, are being fed on a regular schedule, and have been given toys and blankets.

They have been enjoying spending time outdoors, he said.

“We’re showering them with love, attention, and treats,” he said.

Halpin said he has “every expectation” that they will adapt to everyday life.

“Our hope is that they’re able to adjust well to home environments,” he said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.