Suspected human bones found behind Wakefield shed

The identity of the person and their cause of death were not immediately available, prosecutors said, due to the condition of the remains, which were “outside for an extended period of time.”

The landscaper found the remains, believed to be human bones, shoes, and clothing, at about 10:24 a.m. Monday under brush behind a shed behind a home on Lakeshore Drive in Wakefield, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

A landscaper found suspected human remains behind a home’s shed while working in Wakefield Monday morning, officials said.

“We appreciate the patience and assistance of members of the public today as this investigation is conducted,” Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory said in a statement. “At this time, we do not believe there is any danger to the community.”

The incident is being investigated by the district attorney’s office, Wakefield police, and the state’s chief medical examiner’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

