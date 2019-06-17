This parody video imagines Boston Dynamics robots fighting back

The video, posted online by media company Corridor Digital on June 14, portrays a robot that looks an awful lot like the humanoid “Atlas” robot from Waltham-based Boston Dynamics.

A parody video that imagines what would happen if Boston Dynamics robots fought back against humans has racked up nearly 5 million views and widespread speculation online.

The video has drawn a myriad of comments and responses, including one from rapper Wiz Khalifa, who tweeted: “Robot testing looks cruel as [expletive].”

The parody video has roots in reality: The Waltham company has posted viral clips showing off the apparent intelligence of its robots, including what happens when a human uses a hockey stick to get in the way of one, or when a worker tries to drag a robot away from its task with a rope.

Advertisement

The company has also posted somewhat awe-inspiring videos of its Atlas robot recently traversing logs and stairs, as well as doing backflips off a step.

For its part, the folks at Corridor posted a three-minute video with a “Bosstown Dynamics” watermark, in which human workers abuse a robot with increasing force, using a hockey stick, bouncy balls, a metal chair, a wine bottle, a foghorn, a whip, and even a gun.

The robot fights back passively at first, grabbing a hockey stick out of a worker’s hands and throwing it on the ground. But as the video progresses, with workers playing monkey-in-the-middle with the robot, the humanoid has apparently had enough — and kicks one worker in the nether regions before taking out the rest of the lab. He then walks the humans out of the warehouse at gunpoint.

The video was apparently made with a Corridor worker dressed in a green suit performing as the robot, according to a short clip tacked on at the end.

Advertisement

Officials at Corridor and Boston Dynamics could not be immediately reached for comment.