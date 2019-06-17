Two people shot in Jamaica Plain
Two people were shot and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in Jamaica Plain on Monday night, police said.
Police responded to the area of Mozart and Bolster streets shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said Officer James Kenneally, a Boston police spokesman. The two people wounded were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.
Information about the identities of the victims was not immediately available Monday night.
At least 10 police officers responded to the scene, located in a thickly populated residential neighborhood. A stretch of Mozart Street was closed to vehicular traffic. Some investigators could be seen interviewing neighborhood residents.
This breaking news story will be updated.
