Victim identified in Dorchester shooting near Franklin Park
Boston police identified the victim of a Sunday shooting in Dorchester as 23-year-old Joshua Hines, of Mattapan.
Officials found Hines suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after responding to a call reporting shots fired at 6 Michigan Ave., near Franklin Park, about 1:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The shooting is under investigation, officials said. Police had made no arrests as of Monday evening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.
