Victim identified in Dorchester shooting near Franklin Park

Boston police identified the victim of a Sunday shooting in Dorchester as 23-year-old Joshua Hines, of Mattapan.

Officials found Hines suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after responding to a call reporting shots fired at 6 Michigan Ave., near Franklin Park, about 1:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation, officials said. Police had made no arrests as of Monday evening.