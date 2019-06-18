Alleged child rapist added to Mass. State Police most wanted list

Zion Pierre Vazquez, 31, allegedly committed multiple sexual assaults against a child under 10 years old over an extended period of time, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police announced Tuesday that an alleged child rapist from Leominster has been added to the department’s most wanted list.

An arrest warrant charging Vazquez with rape of a child was issued in 2013. Following the warrant, he allegedly fled the area and has been at large ever since, State Police said.

State Police described Vazquez as “Hispanic, approximately 5’8” tall and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.” He has multiple tattoos an his forearms, upper arms, and shoulders and a mole at the corner of his lip, State Police said.

Vazquez has previously used multiple aliases with different dates of birth, State Police said.

He has an “extensive criminal record” in Massachusetts and has also been arrested in Illinois, State Police said. He is subject of outstanding warrants in Massachusetts charging him with failure to provide a DNA sample as required by law and motor vehicle violations.

He also has ties to Fitchburg and other central Massachusetts areas, State Police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call State Police at 1-800-527-8873 or 911.

