David Ortiz’s condition upgraded as authorities promise more information on shooting

She said her family remains “grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

“This morning, David’s condition was upgraded to ‘good’ by his doctors and he continues to make progress with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital,” Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement released by the Red Sox. The statement also appeared on her Instagram page.

The wife of retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz said Tuesday that his condition has been upgraded to good as he continues recovering in a Boston hospital from a June 9 shooting in his native Santo Domingo.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people replied with messages of support, including Amber Sabathia, the wife of Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia.

“Hope you and kiddos are also doing well, sending strength and Hugs to the whole family,” Amber Sabathia wrote. “I can’t imagine how hard this has been for all of you ... hope you have a comfy seat in [the] ICU, I know you haven’t left his side.”

Separately on Tuesday, an official with knowledge of the shooting investigation confirmed to the Globe that authorities will release more information about the high-profile case Wednesday, and Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez told the newspaper Listin Diario that he’ll brief the media. It wasn’t immediately clear what Rodríguez planned to say.

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back as he sat with friends on the patio of the Dial Bar and Lounge on the evening of June 9.

At least 11 people, including the alleged gunman, are currently in custody, and multiple suspects remain at large. Authorities have said the conspirators were hired for approximately $7,800 to kill Ortiz.

Advertisement

However, investigators haven’t publicly confirmed the name of the person who ordered the hit, nor have they provided information on the record about a motive.

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday identified the 11th suspect taken into custody as Franklin Junior Merán, also known as “Rubirosa.” Listin Diario, citing police sources, reported that Merán allegedly rented one of the vehicles linked to the plot.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.