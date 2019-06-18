Plane strikes bird after Logan takeoff, forcing it to land
A New York-bound American Airlines plane taking off from Logan International Airport Tuesday morning struck a bird, which caused it to land in Boston after just 17 minutes in the air.
The plane took off at 6:37 a.m. and landed safely at 6:54 a.m., according to American Airlines. It was bound for New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
The plane was inspected and no damage was found, according to the airline. It was later put back into service.
