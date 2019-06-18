Eight-year-old boy nearly drowns at Fessenden School camp in Newton
An eight-year-old boy nearly drowned Tuesday at a summer camp at The Fessenden School in Newton, officials said.
Lifeguards were able to deliver CPR on the boy, and fire officials arrived to the scene to assist, the Newton Fire Department tweeted.
He was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital “fully conscious and alert,” fire officials said.
Fessenden School could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.
