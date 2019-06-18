Enroute to overdose call, Yarmouth firefighters deliver baby girl
Yarmouth firefighters were on Route 28 Monday night responding to a call for an overdose when a man’s frantic waving on the side of the road prompted them to stop and attend to another medical emergency — the delivery of a healthy baby girl.
The man’s passenger had gone into labor and he was driving her to the hospital at about 9 p.m. when “the baby decided it was time to enter this world,” the fire department said in a statement Tuesday.
He called 911 and had “ . . . pulled over to the side of the road and was relieved to see a fire engine and ambulance driving towards him. What he didn’t know is that they were responding just past his location for the critical overdose medical call,” the statement said.
A captain and two firefighters loaded the woman into the back of an ambulance while the rest of the crew responded to the overdose patient, the statement said.
The baby girl was delivered within seconds and transported to Cape Cod Hospital, according to the statement.
The patient who overdosed survived and was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
“Involved mother and baby are doing very well,” the statement said.
