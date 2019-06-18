Enroute to overdose call, Yarmouth firefighters deliver baby girl

Yarmouth firefighters were on Route 28 Monday night responding to a call for an overdose when a man’s frantic waving on the side of the road prompted them to stop and attend to another medical emergency — the delivery of a healthy baby girl.

The man’s passenger had gone into labor and he was driving her to the hospital at about 9 p.m. when “the baby decided it was time to enter this world,” the fire department said in a statement Tuesday.

He called 911 and had “ . . . pulled over to the side of the road and was relieved to see a fire engine and ambulance driving towards him. What he didn’t know is that they were responding just past his location for the critical overdose medical call,” the statement said.