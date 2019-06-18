Hanson police investigating vandalism at town hall, school

Two windows were found broken at the front of town hall at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hanson police said in a statement.

Hanson police are investigating two cases of vandalism at the town hall and the Indian Head School, officials said.

The windows were inside of a utility closet and may not have immediately been noticed, police said.

Police received a report of broken windows discovered at the Indian Head School Friday afternoon, police said.

Video surveillance showed a white Chevy sedan pulling into the parking lot and leaving a short time later, police said.

An employee found the broken windows a short time later. The estimated cost of damage is in excess of $5,000, police said.

Advertisement

It is unclear if the two incidents are related, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Hanson police at (781) 293-4625.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.