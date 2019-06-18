Inmate pleads guilty to smuggling drugs into South Walpole correctional facility

Connors was an inmate at MCI-Cedar Junction, prosecutors said. In September, he was indicted with William Guillemette, 39, who was a fellow inmate. Also indicted were Margaret Guillemette, 58, and Lisa Guillemette, 42. Prosecutors did not say how the Guillemettes were related.

Chad Connors, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute suboxone, a narcotic, and alprazolam, a sedative, Lelling’s office said in a statement. That charge allows for a sentence no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $500,000 fine, and forfeiture.

An inmate pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to smuggling drugs into the South Walpole correctional facility he was housed in, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Connors and William Guillemette were housed in the Departmental Disciplinary Unit, where Connors was in a relationship with Christine Ramos, a nurse there. Connors got Ramos to smuggle contraband into the facility, including controlled substances, prosecutors said.

“In order to do this, Ramos opened two P.O. Boxes through a third party,” Lelling’s office said. “Connors sent letters and money to Ramos at these P.O. Boxes and, at William Guillemette’s direction, Lisa and Margaret Guillemette obtained and sent Suboxone and Alprazolam to the P.O. Boxes.”

Ramos would then smuggle the drugs into the Departmental Disciplinary Unit, prosecutors said. Connors and William Guillemette would then give the drugs to other inmates who paid for it by sending checks to Lisa and Margaret, prosecutors said.

William and Lisa Guillemette have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

Margaret Guillemette also pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to time served — five days — along with two years of supervised release and 200 hours of community service, prosecutors said.

Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute suboxone and alprazolam and received a two-year probation sentence.

Connors is set to be sentenced Sept. 12, prosecutors said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @breannekovatch.