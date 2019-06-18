On last day of school, Cohasset middle and high school classes canceled following threat, officials say

“This threat came to light late last night, and we were faced with a difficult decision to cancel classes at the end of the school year,” Cohasset School Superintendent Louise Demas said. “Our students’ safety is of utmost importance, and we will be updating the school community as soon as more information becomes available.”

Classes were canceled Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” when police officers were unable to determine that the threat was unsubstantiated, Cohasset Public Schools and Cohasset police said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Tuesday was set to be the last day of school in Cohasset.

Officials said they were told Monday that a student at the middle or high school, which are in the same building, made “threatening remarks” about another minor at another unnamed school district. That minor and the minor’s parents were notified of the situation, along with that school district’s resource officer.

Threats against one or more students at the Cohasset Middle-High School came to light Monday night, officials said. The threats were still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Deer Hill and Joseph Osgood elementary schools in Cohasset remained open for classes Tuesday as the threat was not directed at them, but parents might see a stronger police presence at all school buildings throughout the week, officials said.

“I wish to thank our students, parents and faculty for their patience and cooperation as we investigate this threat,” Demas said.

