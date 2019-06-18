Malden police search for unarmed robbers who faked heart attack as distraction

Surveillance video released Monday from the CVS at 575 Broadway shows a man leaping over the counter, pushing the cashier, and clearing out the cash drawer before the two men run out of the store, said Malden Police Captain Marc Gatcomb.

Two men used a fake heart attack to distract a cashier before robbing a store Sunday evening in Malden, officials said.

Police said one man faked a heart attack after entering the store.

“Two white males entered the store together, one eventually approaching the front counter” and faking a heart attack, Malden police said in a statement.

Gatcomb said police believed as of Tuesday morning that they had identified one of the men, but they were not releasing his name, pending an arrest warrant.

“We would like to make sure they’re both held accountable for their actions, and also to make sure his ‘heart problems’ have been taken care of by a medical professional,” the statement said.

The men fled with an undetermined amount of cash, but Gatcomb said one suspect did leave a hat behind.

“The fella wearing the knit hat left it behind when he fled! I’m sure if the public’s help doesn’t lead to your identity, the hat you left behind likely will,” the statement said.

The two men, once apprehended, will be charged with unarmed robbery. Gatcomb encouraged anyone with information to call the detective division at 781-397-7181.

