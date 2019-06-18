Nathan Carman lawsuit in R.I. slated for trial in August

Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of separate probes into the murder of his wealthy grandfather and disappearance of his mother at sea, now has a trial date in a pending Rhode Island lawsuit tied to his mother’s presumed death.

The lawsuit filed against Carman, 25, by the insurer of his sunken boat is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 12 in US District Court in Providence, records show.

Carman came under scrutiny in 2016 when his fishing boat sank with him and his mother, Linda Carman, on board about 100 miles offshore from Point Judith, R.I. Linda Carman hasn’t been found and is presumed dead.