Nathan Carman lawsuit in R.I. slated for trial in August
Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of separate probes into the murder of his wealthy grandfather and disappearance of his mother at sea, now has a trial date in a pending Rhode Island lawsuit tied to his mother’s presumed death.
The lawsuit filed against Carman, 25, by the insurer of his sunken boat is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 12 in US District Court in Providence, records show.
Carman came under scrutiny in 2016 when his fishing boat sank with him and his mother, Linda Carman, on board about 100 miles offshore from Point Judith, R.I. Linda Carman hasn’t been found and is presumed dead.
The insurer wants to block Carman’s $85,000 claim on the sunken vessel, alleging that Carman made alterations to the boat in a deliberate attempt to sink it with his mother on board. Carman denies intentionally harming his mother and has said through counsel that the sinking was accidental.
Linda Carman’s death has significant financial implications for Nathan Carman, who’s entitled to his mother’s share of his late grandfather’s $44 million estate.
Nathan Carman’s grandfather, the developer John Chakalos, was found shot to death in his Connecticut home in 2013. Police have described Nathan Carman as a suspect in the murder, but he’s never been charged and denies killing his grandfather.
Nathan Carman’s aunts had filed a so-called “slayer” lawsuit in New Hampshire against their nephew in an effort to block him from collecting any funds from Chakalos’s estate, but a judge tossed that lawsuit last month.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.