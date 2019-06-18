New Bedford man stopped for texting while driving arrested on drug, gun charges
State Police arrested a New Bedford man who was in possession of a firearm and drugs after stopping him for texting while driving Monday afternoon, officials said.
Severn Williams, 20, was stopped by state troopers patrolling Bullard Street at about 3:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement Tuesday. Officers discovered while talking to him that he was in possession of a loaded .380 Llama handgun while being unlicensed to carry.
Officers also seized an additional loaded magazine, eight bags of cocaine, several bags of marijuana, two digital scales, plastic bags, money, and cell phones during a search of his vehicle, State Police said.
He was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm in a felony, possess to distribute cocaine, possess to distribute marijuana, and motor vehicle offenses, State Police said.
He was arraigned Tuesday in New Bedford District Court, State Police said. The outcome of the arraignment was not known Tuesday night.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.