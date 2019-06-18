New Bedford man stopped for texting while driving arrested on drug, gun charges

State Police arrested a New Bedford man who was in possession of a firearm and drugs after stopping him for texting while driving Monday afternoon, officials said.

Severn Williams, 20, was stopped by state troopers patrolling Bullard Street at about 3:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement Tuesday. Officers discovered while talking to him that he was in possession of a loaded .380 Llama handgun while being unlicensed to carry.

Officers also seized an additional loaded magazine, eight bags of cocaine, several bags of marijuana, two digital scales, plastic bags, money, and cell phones during a search of his vehicle, State Police said.