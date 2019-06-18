Woman charged in double stabbing in Plymouth
A 26-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a stabbing Monday night in Plymouth.
Plymouth police responded to Algonquin Terrace around 8:45 p.m. Two women, ages 22 and 36, were treated for possible stab wounds at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth, according to a statement from the Plymouth Police Department.
Courtney M. Massey, 26, a resident of Algonquin Terrace, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault with intent to murder, police said.
Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said anyone with information about the incident should contact the Plymouth Police Department’s detective division at 508-830-4218 ext. 236.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.