Woman charged in double stabbing in Plymouth

A 26-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a stabbing Monday night in Plymouth.

Plymouth police responded to Algonquin Terrace around 8:45 p.m. Two women, ages 22 and 36, were treated for possible stab wounds at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth, according to a statement from the Plymouth Police Department.

Courtney M. Massey, 26, a resident of Algonquin Terrace, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault with intent to murder, police said.