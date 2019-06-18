Reading police chief resigns after alleged domestic violence incident

Nearly seven months after he was placed on leave for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident, Reading’s police chief will resign effective June 28, the town announced Tuesday.

Mark Segalla has been on paid leave since Dec. 22, one day after the alleged incident occurred while he was off duty in Tewksbury, Reading Town Manager Robert LeLacheur said in a statement.

“I wish Mark and his family much health and happiness in the years ahead, and join many in the community who believe that, after a difficult period of time that involve allegations of domestic abuse, Mark is on the path to again make all of us proud of his future endeavors,” LeLacheur said in a statement.