Reading police chief resigns after alleged domestic violence incident
Nearly seven months after he was placed on leave for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident, Reading’s police chief will resign effective June 28, the town announced Tuesday.
Mark Segalla has been on paid leave since Dec. 22, one day after the alleged incident occurred while he was off duty in Tewksbury, Reading Town Manager Robert LeLacheur said in a statement.
“I wish Mark and his family much health and happiness in the years ahead, and join many in the community who believe that, after a difficult period of time that involve allegations of domestic abuse, Mark is on the path to again make all of us proud of his future endeavors,” LeLacheur said in a statement.
Advertisement
The department will begin searching for a replacement later this summer, according to LeLacheur.
“Deputy Chief David Clark will continue to run the department until further notice,” the statement said.
A special prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney’s office brought the charges against Segalla after Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan completed an investigation into the matter, the town said in an April statement. Tewksbury police initially began investigating.
The town did not disclose what charges Segalla is facing.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.