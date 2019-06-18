Steyer’s group continues pressure on Neal to get Trump’s tax returns

Tom Steyer isn’t done pressuring US Representative Richard Neal to demand Donald Trump’s tax returns. The billionaire activist’s group Need to Impeach put up two billboards Friday in the Springfield Democrat’s district that read, “Rep. Neal, Get Trump’s Taxes Now.”

Wait — didn’t Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, already ask for those tax returns? Indeed, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has repeatedly declined to hand them over.

But this time, Steyer is hounding Neal for indicating he wouldn’t use a bill passed by the New York Legislature to obtain them, according to a Need to Impeach spokesperson.