Steyer’s group continues pressure on Neal to get Trump’s tax returns
Tom Steyer isn’t done pressuring US Representative Richard Neal to demand Donald Trump’s tax returns. The billionaire activist’s group Need to Impeach put up two billboards Friday in the Springfield Democrat’s district that read, “Rep. Neal, Get Trump’s Taxes Now.”
Wait — didn’t Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, already ask for those tax returns? Indeed, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has repeatedly declined to hand them over.
But this time, Steyer is hounding Neal for indicating he wouldn’t use a bill passed by the New York Legislature to obtain them, according to a Need to Impeach spokesperson.
The bill — awaiting Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature — would allow Congress to obtain Trump’s tax returns upon request.
Daniel Rubin, a spokesperson for the Ways and Means Committee, has said that the committee is focusing on Trump’s federal returns. “Our request to the Internal Revenue Service was in furtherance of an investigation into the mandatory presidential audit program at the I.R.S.,” he told the New York Times in May.
Rubin did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
The billboards will run until next Thursday and are part of a campaign targeting 11 districts — including Neal’s — to urge representatives to support impeachment.
Steyer has spent more than $250,000 in Neal’s district on television ads and billboards, and hosted an impeachment town hall in Springfield in March.
Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.