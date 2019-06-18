Stoughton traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 men; drugs, guns seized

Rashaun Lewis, the registered owner of a white Volkswagen that was pulled over in the area of Cobb Corner in Stoughton, had a warrant out for his arrest, Stoughton police said in a statement . He faces multiple charges, including carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police arrested three men and seized a gun from a car after a traffic stop in Stoughton on Saturday night. In a later search of the home of one of the men, they found another gun and more than 100 grams of fentanyl.

David Dessources, a passenger in the car, is facing the same charges as Lewis, police said. The other passenger in the car, Brian Rodrigues, is facing multiple charges, including possession of an unlawful firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and trafficking in fentanyl, police said.

After the Volkswagen was pulled over and police discovered there was a warrant for Lewis, Rodrigues and Dessources could not drive because of their “voluntary admission to consuming marijuana,” police said.

An inventory done before the car was towed led officers to find a .22-caliber firearm with a loaded magazine, police said. None of the men in the car had a license to carry, and they were all arrested on gun-related charges, police said, and held at the Stoughton Police Department on bail until their arraignment Monday morning.

Police said Rodrigues’s arrest led to the end of a “lengthy” drug investigation.

“A search of his home located [at] 15 Sharon Street was conducted by Stoughton, Randolph and Norwood Police Detectives,” police said. “During that search Detectives located over 108 grams of Fentanyl, a Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter hand gun with 9 rounds of ammunition, a double edged sword and paraphernalia related to drug sales.”

All three were arraigned at Stoughton District Court Monday. Lewis and Dessources pleaded not guily and were released on personal recognizance, said Peggie Krippendorf, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office. They are set to return to court July 31.

Rodrigues was held without bail for the Stoughton incident and for an open case out of Quincy pending a 58A dangerousness hearing Friday, Krippendorf said in an e-mail.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @breannekovatch.