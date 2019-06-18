Taxi driver stabbed during confrontation with customer in Hyannis
A 47-year-old taxi driver was stabbed after he got into an argument with a customer in Hyannis on Monday evening, according to the Barnstable Police Department.
The stabbing occurred around 7:30 p.m. as the Town Taxi driver was picking up a fare on Camp Street in Hyannis, police said.
“During the pick-up, the taxi driver became involved in an argument with the customer and refused to take him to his destination,” police said in a statement. “As the taxi driver backed out of the parking lot, the male suspect stabbed him through the open driver’s window of the car, striking him in the chest and arm.”
The suspect, initially identified as a 19-year-old Bourne man, was taken into custody at the scene. Police later determined he was actually a juvenile and had falsely identified himself as an adult, according to the police statement.
The taxi driver received injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.
