Taxi driver stabbed during confrontation with customer in Hyannis

A 47-year-old taxi driver was stabbed after he got into an argument with a customer in Hyannis on Monday evening, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The stabbing occurred around 7:30 p.m. as the Town Taxi driver was picking up a fare on Camp Street in Hyannis, police said.

“During the pick-up, the taxi driver became involved in an argument with the customer and refused to take him to his destination,” police said in a statement. “As the taxi driver backed out of the parking lot, the male suspect stabbed him through the open driver’s window of the car, striking him in the chest and arm.”