T warns some Red Line riders of additional delays

The MBTA is warning Red Line riders they may face additional delays because of earlier Fire Department activity at the North Quincy stop.

The T was already warning commuters to expect delays of up to 15 minutes because of reduced speeds near JFK/UMass as crews continue to make repairs to infrastructure in that area after the Red Line derailment last week.

On Tuesday, Quincy firefighters inspected a southbound train with a motor problem at North Quincy, before clearing it to continue in service to Braintree. That also brought delays of up to 15 minutes, the T said in a notification posted shortly before 5 p.m.