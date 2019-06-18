T warns some Red Line riders of additional delays
The MBTA is warning Red Line riders they may face additional delays because of earlier Fire Department activity at the North Quincy stop.
The T was already warning commuters to expect delays of up to 15 minutes because of reduced speeds near JFK/UMass as crews continue to make repairs to infrastructure in that area after the Red Line derailment last week.
On Tuesday, Quincy firefighters inspected a southbound train with a motor problem at North Quincy, before clearing it to continue in service to Braintree. That also brought delays of up to 15 minutes, the T said in a notification posted shortly before 5 p.m.
The stops affected by the Fire Department activity included South Station, Broadway, Andrew, JFK/UMass, North Quincy, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree.
In the aftermath of the Red Line derailment last week, delays riddled some commutes on the line, with Braintree branch passengers being forced to change trains at JFK/UMass for days afterward. Braintree riders no longer had to switch at that station starting Sunday.
Tuesday marks the last day for supplemental commuter rail trains between South Station, JFK/UMass, Quincy Center, and Braintree stops in the wake of the derailment. Those commuters wishing to use the regularly scheduled commuter rail service that stops at Braintree, Quincy Center, or JFK/UMass can “continue to do so with a valid Charlie Card or Ticket through Friday,” according to the MBTA.
An investigation into the cause of the derailment continues.
