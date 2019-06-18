Woman accused of killing mother at Goffstown, N.H. home to be arraigned Wednesday

The woman accused of killing her 72-year-old mother at her Goffstown, N.H. home is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North, officials said.

Jennifer Clow, 49, has waived extradition from Naples, Fla., where she was arrested Sunday, and agreed to return to New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire deputy attorney general’s office.

The arraignment is expected to occur at 2 p.m.,, prosecutors said.