Woman accused of killing mother at Goffstown, N.H. home to be arraigned Wednesday
The woman accused of killing her 72-year-old mother at her Goffstown, N.H. home is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North, officials said.
Jennifer Clow, 49, has waived extradition from Naples, Fla., where she was arrested Sunday, and agreed to return to New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire deputy attorney general’s office.
The arraignment is expected to occur at 2 p.m.,, prosecutors said.
Clow faces charges of knowing and reckless second degree murder for causing the death of her mother, Sally A. Miller, prosecutors said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.
Advertisement