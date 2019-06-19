US Army researchers in Natick display new technology at the State House

Lawmakers and the public were able to see the technology being developed that will help soldiers carry less, know more, and work faster, researchers said.

The US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center, a research lab based in Natick that has focused on improving soldiers’ lives and capabilities since 1954, brought together scientists, engineers, and soldiers for the demonstration.

The Grand Staircase area at the State House looked a little like a military post Wednesday, as researchers from the Army showed off equipment they hope soldiers of the future will use.

Sergeant Courtney Williams and engineer Sam Corner, two researchers from what are commonly known as the Natick Army Labs, explained their new Modular Autonomous Guidance Unit to onlookers.

The robot cargo parachute, which can carry up to 500 pounds, could lighten the burden for parachuting humans, Williams said.

The research that helped put the “brains behind it” was developed at the Morse Corporation in Kendall Square, Corner said.

The unit is smart enough to avoid crashing into other parachutes or into mountains and trees, and it will land within 50 meters of its target, they said.

Vic Netta and Phillip Hochevar, two industry researchers who work in connection with Natick Army Labs, exhibited the latest in ballistic vests, weapon sights, and night vision technology — and humbler devices, including a cellphone and a lightweight, flexible battery.

A cellphone can be used for a variety of purposes. In addition to being a communication backup, it can be outfitted for other purposes, including distinguishing between friends and enemies and detecting IEDs, Netta said.

Hochevar gave people the chance to hold what may be the assault rifle of the future. The rifle was paired with a helmet whose eyepiece showed, with night vision and thermal vision, where the rifle was pointed as well as what was directly in front of the soldier. The device, which seemed straight out of science fiction, could give soldiers the ability to safely see and shoot around corners.

Researchers working with the Center for Applied Brain and Cognitive Sciences from Tufts School of Engineering demonstrated how augmented reality may play a role on future battlefields. In augmented reality, a computer-generated image is superimposed on the user’s view of the real world.

People who donned a headset could still look around the State House, but if they looked at the floor, they saw a computer-generated map. Researchers are working on having the map show the soldier where he or she is in real time, and developing a street-view version of the map that would be overlaid on reality, researchers said.

Aaron Gardony, a cognitive scientist with the Army, explained that the key is to provide soldiers with as much information as possible but not overwhelm them.

“We want to provide design guidance but in a display that’s readily absorbed,” Gardony said. “It’s a lot of information in one place.”

