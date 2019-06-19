Boston police arrest teen after armed robbery where pistol with extended clip was found
A 17-year-old was arrested in Dorchester Monday after Boston police investigating an armed robbery located a pistol with an extended ammunition clip the teenager allegedly threw while running from police, officials said.
Boston police were called around 4:24 p.m. to 36 Winston Road after a report of an armed robbery, and found the teenager running away through the woods to Marden Street and onto Middleton Street before he was arrested, police said in a statement.
Officers also found a Smith & Wesson M&P pistol with an extended magazine that the suspect had thrown while running, the statement said. The extended clip was loaded, police said.
The teenager was charged with firearm and delinquent charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a large capacity feeding device, as well as trespassing.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Juvenile Court.
