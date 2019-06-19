Boston police arrest teen after armed robbery where pistol with extended clip was found

A 17-year-old was arrested in Dorchester Monday after Boston police investigating an armed robbery located a pistol with an extended ammunition clip the teenager allegedly threw while running from police, officials said.

Boston police were called around 4:24 p.m. to 36 Winston Road after a report of an armed robbery, and found the teenager running away through the woods to Marden Street and onto Middleton Street before he was arrested, police said in a statement.

Officers also found a Smith & Wesson M&P pistol with an extended magazine that the suspect had thrown while running, the statement said. The extended clip was loaded, police said.