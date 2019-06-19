Boston University honors Boston Public School scholars

Hershenson, a graduate of Boston Latin School, is one of this year’s 26 recipients of the Thomas M. Menino Scholarship at BU. The award covers all four years of tuition for Boston Public School students who have shown exemplary academic skills and community engagement. The funding for this year’s scholars totals more than $6 million over the next four years.

Anya Hershenson, a Dorchester resident, remembers the moment she learned she had received a full ride to Boston University, her top choice for college. It was a Saturday morning in late winter, and she was at home. Her father was so shocked when he saw the financial aid package that he asked her to make sure it was her name at the top of the page.

“Boston University is very committed to the City of Boston,” said Mike Dennehy, who coordinates the Menino Scholars program. He said this scholarship “serves as a capstone for BU’s involvement in the city.”

On Wednesday night, the Menino Scholars were set to be honored at a ceremony at the university’s Questrom School of Business.

Also honored were recipients of the Boston University Community Service Award. This award is extended to all BPS graduates accepted to the university. It offers full funding for any financial need that exceeds a family’s expected contribution, meaning a student should not have to take out excess loans to attend the school. Students must complete 25 hours of community service per semester (excluding their first and last).

This year, 42 students were chosen for the Community Service Award, which will cost Boston University more than $6.2 million over the next four years. Both scholarship programs are completely internally funded by Boston University. “We are a part of Boston,” said John McEachern, director of admissions at Boston University. “We have an obligation to the city and the students in BPS, and we can provide them an opportunity to grow. We gain so much from the values they bring to campus.”

The Menino Scholarship was established in 1973 as the Boston High School Scholars program, but was renamed after Mayor Menino in 2013. To apply, students must be nominated by their high school. The application includes an essay prompting students to write about their neighborhood.

This year, 20 out of the 26 Menino Scholars graduated from the prestigious Boston Latin School. McEachern said this disproportionate representation occured because Boston Latin School nominates a majority of applicants. (There is no cap on how many students a school can nominate.)

