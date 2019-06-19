Forecasters warn of dense fog along coast, so drive slowly

”Areas of fog were locally dense along portions of the E. Mass coast and particularly across Cape Cod,’’ forecasters tweeted. “Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility over short distances.’”

A particularly dense fog has fallen onto coastal Massachusetts communities Wednesday, and the National Weather Service is warning motorists to drive slower because of severely reduced visibility during the morning commute.

The rising sun should eventually dispel the fog by mid to late morning, forecasters wrote.

Overall, some showers remain possible into early Thursday, but for the most part, it’s going to be dry. “While we expect clouds to dominate today, peeks of sun should push highs in the middle to upper 70s away form the immediate coast,’’ forecasters wrote.

The dry weather will give way to a “potent storm system late Thursday into early Friday with numerous showers and a few embedded thunderstorms that may contain locally heavy rainfall, “ forecasters wrote.

The weekend is currently expected to be dry.

