Maine governor to recognize Mass. Boy Scouts who saved two canoers

“It feels fabulous,” said Harry Taylor, the scouts’ crew advisor, of their recognition. “We do things, we camp all the time, and this shows that they knew what they were doing. There was no hesitation and they just did what they needed to be done.”

Now the members of the Boy Scouts Spirit of Adventure Council Crew 345 are set to be recognized for their actions by Maine Governor Janet Mills during a ceremony set for Thursday morning at the State House in Augusta.

What started as a trip to celebrate high school graduation for a group of Massachusetts Boy Scouts led to a mission to save two men’s lives when their canoes capsized in a remote lake in northern Maine.

The Massachusetts scouts due to be honored are Natalie Harriman and Jeremy Scanlan of Groveland, Georgia Wunderlich, Joseph Garrett, and Matthew Connor, all of Haverhill, and Max Ruggiero of Everett.

All are 18 years old and graduates of Whittier Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill, except for Ruggiero, who is 17 and graduated from Everett High School, according to Taylor.

Taylor, his wife and the father of another scout accompanied the scouts on the weeklong trip to the lake, which is located on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway. They had spotted some canoes even before they set up their camp on Sandy Point on June 3.

Little did they know, Taylor said, they would be rescuing the owners of those canoes hours later.

At about 8:30 p.m., the crew heard men “hollering for help” and immediately jumped into action, taking their canoes to find where the pleas were coming from. They eventually found Michael Fiori, 67, who said he and his brother’s canoes had capsized.

“In that moment, we were thinking about what to do. ‘He’s cold, I don’t know if we can get him out. He’s too cold, he’s shivering,’” Taylor recalled. “‘You make a fire, you do this.’ We did whatever we thought we could do at the time.”

Some of the scouts went to go get help from the nearest ranger’s station — about half a mile away — Taylor said. Others went back out on canoes to look for Mike’s brother, Larry Fiori, who was still in the water somewhere.

By the time 70-year-old Larry was found, he had been in the water for about three hours, Taylor said. They found him clinging to a floating gas tank wearing a shredded life jacket. He showed signs of hypothermia. With the help of the ranger, they were able to get him to safety, Taylor said.

The day after the rescue, Mike Fiori had gone back to the scouts’ campsite to thank them, Taylor said.

“He told us that he doesn’t know if he would have died, but that he knew his brother would have been dead if we weren’t there,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the trip is scheduled for older scouts only, and this incident proved how “experienced” they were. And as for the recognition, he said, it is well deserved.

“I can’t say enough how incredible they were,” Taylor said. “As a leader, it’s something you don’t forget.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.