Neighbor and police officer rescue man from house fire in Abington
A man was taken to a Boston hospital after he was rescued from a house fire in Abington on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Abington Fire Captain Kevin Finch said firefighters responded to the home at 1016 Plymouth St. at 9:45 p.m., and a neighbor and a police officer helped get the man down from the second floor.
“One male patient was rescued from the building and he was transported to Mass. General,” Finch said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning.
Finch did not know the man’s condition. No other injuries were reported, he said.
The 2-alarm fire was put out “fairly quickly,” and the cause remains under investigation, Finch said.
The home at at 1016 Plymouth St. was built in 1820 and the property was most recently assessed at $283,500, according to the town assessor’s records.
Finch said the house sustained “heavy damage” but was not a total loss.
