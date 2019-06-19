Neighbor and police officer rescue man from house fire in Abington

A man was taken to a Boston hospital after he was rescued from a house fire in Abington on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Abington Fire Captain Kevin Finch said firefighters responded to the home at 1016 Plymouth St. at 9:45 p.m., and a neighbor and a police officer helped get the man down from the second floor.

“One male patient was rescued from the building and he was transported to Mass. General,” Finch said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning.