Prosecutor says ‘all the details’ will be disclosed today in the David Ortiz shooting

Rodríguez did not elaborate on what he planned to say at the highly anticipated presser scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez told reporters Tuesday that authorities will hold a Wednesday news conference to share “all the details” of the June 9 shooting of Ortiz at the Dial Bar and Lounge.

Today’s the day we learn everything about the attempted murder of retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz earlier this month in his native Santo Domingo — at least that’s what Dominican prosecutors have promised.

Ortiz was shot in the back at close range as he sat with friends on the patio of the Dial, in what police have described as an attempted contract killing. Eleven people, including the alleged gunman, are in custody for their suspected roles in the plot, and additional suspects remain at large.

Law enforcement officials have not said on the record who ordered the hit or why, though rumors have proliferated on social media and in tabloid newspapers.

José Martínez Hoepelman, a lawyer for Ortiz, said Tuesday that the revered former slugger is “innocent in what happened. He has no connection to illicit activities, no relationships with people who have criminal connections, nor has he violated his family values that would bring about such an incident.”

Secreto, a prominent Dominican recording artist who was with Ortiz at the time of the shooting, has said via Instagram that he fled the scene because he thought he was the gunman’s intended target.

Maria Cramer, Aimee Ortiz, David Abel and Michael Levenson of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.