Summer is nearly here, which means the days are going to get shorter

The loss of daylight will begin on Saturday, but it’s very small and almost undetectable for a few weeks. By July 4, the decrease in light will only be five minutes.

Since the beginning of the fourth week in December, the sun has been getting higher and higher in the sky. Our shadows are now very small from midmorning through much of the afternoon and will continue this way for many weeks. The sun is higher by 8 a.m. than it would have been all day at the start of winter. It really is an amazing transformation of light.

The summer solstice begins on Friday at 11:54 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. This is the moment when the sun is observed at its most northern point of the year.

Advertisement

It’s worth remembering that the first day of summer marks the largest gap between sunrise and sunset, not the earliest sunrise nor the latest sunset of the year. These vary because of the elliptical shape of Earth’s orbit and its axial tilt.

Although light loss begins this weekend, temperature won’t peak for another month. (NOAA Data)

Meteorological summer began three weeks ago on June 1. Since then, temperatures have been very close to average. This year, we will close out both meteorological spring and astronomical spring without a single 90-degree day. This doesn’t always happen; it’s only the sixth time in the past 30 years we haven’t seen one before June 21.

Most years there is at least one 90-degree day by now. (NOAA)

So far, June has been slightly drier than average, which may take you by surprise. While it has been cloudier than average, we just haven’t seen a whole lot of rain when it has precipitated. The long-range forecast through the end of the month calls for drier than average conditions, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be bright and sunny.

Average to drier than average weather is expected to close out June. (NOAA)

It’s tempting to wonder about the weather for the rest of the summer. Well, I can guarantee many beach days and high humidity from time to time, but what we don’t know is whether we’ll have any prolonged weeks of clouds and damp weather or any prolonged weeks of extended 90-degree weather.

Advertisement

And of course, great weather days can fall in the middle of the week, which can sometimes spoil your perception of the season.

Long-range forecasting for the warm season is even more difficult because the overall pattern is generally innocuous due to less north-to-south temperature contrast than the colder months.

A tropical system at the end of the summer can be problematic, and that’s something forecasters are always wary of as we head into the peak heat of the year.

But for now, school is out, summer is here. Enjoy all the season has to offer, it’s fleeting nature will be evident soon enough.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.