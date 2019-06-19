This Boston hospital was just ranked best of its kind in the nation
It’s well known that Boston is home to some of the best hospitals in the nation. A new ranking once again reinforces that point.
Boston Children’s Hospital claimed the top spot nationwide for pediatric medical centers for the sixth consecutive year in a new ranking from US News and World Report, with several of its specialties — including cancer, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and urology — claiming their own No. 1 rankings.
Following Boston Children’s were the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Texas Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, among others.
The US News ranking of pediatric hospitals was released Tuesday. The list was compiled based on measures like patient outcomes — including mortality and infection rates — as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.
Boston Children’s leaders thanked its patients, families, and team in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday.
“This is an honor we do not take for granted,” said the hospital’s CEO, Sandra Fenwick, in the video. “We are humbled by it. And we know this is a symbol from our patients and families of the trust and confidence you place in us.”
"Thanks to YOU, our extraordinary families, our amazing team here at Boston Children's, and to everyone who contributes to our mission, we were ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for a sixth year in a row." – Sandra L. Fenwick, CEO.Posted by Boston Children's Hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Meanwhile, an “honor roll” of the 20 best medical centers released last year by US News & World Report listed Massachusetts General Hospital as fourth nationwide, with Brigham and Women’s Hospital claiming spot number 20. The top three spots went to the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Hospital.