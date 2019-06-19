This Boston hospital was just ranked best of its kind in the nation

It’s well known that Boston is home to some of the best hospitals in the nation. A new ranking once again reinforces that point.

Boston Children’s Hospital claimed the top spot nationwide for pediatric medical centers for the sixth consecutive year in a new ranking from US News and World Report, with several of its specialties — including cancer, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and urology — claiming their own No. 1 rankings.

Following Boston Children’s were the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Texas Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, among others.