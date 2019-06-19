Three Lawrence residents arrested on drug charges in New Hampshire
Two men and a woman from Lawrence were arrested on drug charges in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon following a joint investigation between the FBI and the New Hampshire State Police .
Luis A. Moreta, 21, Fernando J. Silia, 19, and Lexis M. Nevarez, 20, were charged with the sale of a controlled drug and conspiracy, New Hampshire State Police said in a press release.
All three were located inside of a vehicle at a parking lot Hampton when police went to place them under arrest at about 2:15 p.m.
Silia was taken into custody, but Moreta drove away while Nevarez was in the passenger seat, police said. A State police trooper initially followed him along the northbound lane of Route 1, but stopped the chase due to Moreta’s speed and reckless driving, according to the press release.
The vehicle was later found after it had crashed into the woods in North Hampton, police said. A State Police air wing and K9 unit were able to apprehend Moreta and Nevarez.
Moreta was also charged with disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, reckless operation, and resisting arrest, police said. Nevarez was also charged with resisting arrest.
All three were release on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on June 28, police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com