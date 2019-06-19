Three Lawrence residents arrested on drug charges in New Hampshire

Two men and a woman from Lawrence were arrested on drug charges in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon following a joint investigation between the FBI and the New Hampshire State Police .

Luis A. Moreta, 21, Fernando J. Silia, 19, and Lexis M. Nevarez, 20, were charged with the sale of a controlled drug and conspiracy, New Hampshire State Police said in a press release.

All three were located inside of a vehicle at a parking lot Hampton when police went to place them under arrest at about 2:15 p.m.